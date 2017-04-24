Cat Leads Double Life With Two Separate Owners Until He’s Found Out

Simba the housecat led a comfortable life with his owner, who gave him freedom to venture away from home from time to time. Meanwhile, Crazy Horse the tabby wasn’t doing too badly, either, having free reign of his home and given great veterinary treatment when injured. One vet visit helped more than an injury, however: It finally revealed that these two cats were the same.

Shirley Bishop and Mychaela Groombridge of Inglewood, in the Taranaki Region of New Zealand’s North Island, have both been caring for the same cat for nine months, unaware of each other until the cat showed up with with a stitched wound recently, Stuff reports. Bishop originally owned Simba and knew he liked to disappear for a few days at a time, but when the cat came home with stitches near his neck, she knew the cat had a second home — she just didn’t know with whom.

“He comes in like nothing’s wrong, has a feed, has a cuddle and I’m thinking, ‘oh my god, there’s stitches in his neck. Somebody’s taken him to the vet, I wonder what’s going on,'” Bishop told Stuff.

The vet office could not reveal details, so Bishop gave Facebook a shot. Soon she found Simba’s “other woman,” Groombridge.

The two live three houses away from each other and even worked in the same building at one point, so they had more in common than their love of the cat Groombridge called Crazy Horse. After meeting and talking about the funny situation — and the scary one that led to the cat needing stitches (they believe a dog must have bitten him) — they reached a nice agreement.

“She said we’d have shared custody,” Groombridge told Stuff. Bishop gave her the cat’s vet records and some of his favorite treats. The two decided to keep both names, too.

“Just to know he’s safe and he’s loved,” Bishop told the news outlet. “Then we’ll share him. That’s fine. It’s turned out to be a happy ending.”