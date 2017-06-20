Cat Keeps Up With Cooking Show By Kneading Up A Storm

Some cooking shows are more aspirational than educational. Like, it’s great to watch someone whip up macaroons but ours turn out more like Oreos, so we’ll stick to watching only.

But one cat could pretty much teach the cooking show he’s watching in a Rumble video posted by chaowu88. As he watches a dough-kneading technique on his tablet, he follows along perfectly, shaping dough beneath his working paws.

The chef in the video seems to be deploying a different style of kneading. She presses the dough with her wrist and holds it down with her other hand.

The cat, on the other hand, does it the old-fashioned way, pressing each paw down on his stand-in dough (aka his pillow).

We like this tried and true approach. If we had to choose who to watch, we’d pick the cat. And maybe then our food would turn out like it’s supposed to.