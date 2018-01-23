Cat Hunts Giant Leaves After Realizing Her Human Doesn’t Care For Her Critter ‘Gifts’

Cats are known to bring their owners “gifts,” usually a mouse or a bird. As much as we appreciate them thinking of us, we don’t always like waking up to a dead critter on our chest.

Such was the case of Baloo the cat and her owner, Ben. Baloo used to bring Ben mice and small birds, which were usually alive.

“I’d wake up to her on my chest with something in her mouth which she would then drop on my face or chest, and then meow,” Ben told The Dodo. “I don’t know if she expected me to think it was breakfast or that it was simply a gift.”

Ben would then put the frightened “gift” back outside.

Eventually, Baloo seemed to sense that Ben was not a fan of her gifts. After all, he always returned them (how rude!). So instead of bringing him live critters, she started to bring him dead leaves.

“They were always big, nice looking leaves,” Ben said. “It was such a relief from the live mice every morning that I would show my gratitude by taking the leaf and playing with it while she sat on my chest.”

Personally, we’d like it of our cat gave us coupons for free massages, but that’s just us.