Cat Falls For The Cat Next Door, Cute Courtship Follows

Love is in the air around Boston, Massachusetts. Little cartoon hearts ought to be exploding above the heads of two neighbor kitties with crushes.

Neighbor cats Sophie and Scottie are the cutest couple on the block. On Sophie’s charming Instagram page, their relationship has unfolded in adorable photos.



Can you tell this copycat this is my wall? A post shared by Sophie – Got Toe Fluff? (@sophielovestuna) on Jun 3, 2016 at 6:18pm PDT

“I remember when I first started taking her out on the leash Scottie would come over and watch from across the lawn or driveway without coming too close,” Sophie’s owner, unnamed, told LoveMeow.

Scottie kept his distance for a while, and Sophie never acknowledged his presence. Gradually Scottie came closer.



Don't block my sun will ya? A post shared by Sophie – Got Toe Fluff? (@sophielovestuna) on Oct 8, 2016 at 2:02pm PDT

“Soon he became bolder and would sit closer like he was waiting for an invite to join in,” Sophie’s owner told the website. “His persistence started paying off and soon Sophie came to expect him on her adventures and allowed him to sit with her.”



Are ya comin, are ya comin? Wait, no, I didn't mean inside. #boynextdoor A post shared by Sophie – Got Toe Fluff? (@sophielovestuna) on Jun 13, 2016 at 6:06pm PDT

Now when Sophie comes out for walks, Scottie comes over to see if she can play.



Everywhere I go… this dude. #boynextdoor #scottie A post shared by Sophie – Got Toe Fluff? (@sophielovestuna) on Apr 21, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

“The first thing I do when I get up in the morning is open the porch door so Sophie can look outside,” Sophie’s owner told LoveMeow. “If Scottie sees us sitting on the porch from his lawn he walks over, politely uses the sidewalk, and waits hoping for her to come down.”

Such a gentleman! Of course she fell for him eventually.



Belly fluff stare-off in progress. #boynextdoor A post shared by Sophie – Got Toe Fluff? (@sophielovestuna) on Jan 31, 2016 at 11:07am PST

“Scottie really is the cutest ‘boy next door’ neighbor,” Sophie’s owner said to the website. “All he ever really wanted was to join in and be pals….Well…and maybe a quick kiss.”



Ugh, I can hear you coming a mile away. #boynextdoor #somuchforstalking A post shared by Sophie – Got Toe Fluff? (@sophielovestuna) on Jul 17, 2016 at 5:41pm PDT

This couple is cat-heart-eyes-emoji. We are in love.