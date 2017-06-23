Cat Is Expert At Hide And Seek

How fun was playing hide and seek when you were little? That game is seriously the best and if we could play it as adults, we would do it in a second. Kickball is back, why not hide and seek?

One grownup with a cat might get a chance to play it, based on a YouTube video posted this week by Loki the Cat. In it, Loki finds what has to be a totally undiscoverable hiding spot.

Loki, who looks like a Bengal, walks over to a tall wooden dresser and casually opens the middle drawer. That would be impressive enough there.

But the cat goes on to climb inside the drawer and then — and this is the next-level hide-and-seek part — actually closes the drawer. We don’t even know how this cat mastered this move.

The next time Loki goes missing, we think this cat’s owners should count to 20 and then look in every possible spot. Then try to take a turn. We bet they can’t hide better than this master player.