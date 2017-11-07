Cat Chooses Hilariously Inappropriate Place To Sit

Out of all the possible seating options in the house, this cat chose to park it on the eggs.

This doesn't even look comfortable. Via leetabix/Twitter
Cats sit in the weirdest places. Sometimes they sit on narrow ledges, inside pots and pans, and at an irritatingly frequent rate, they sit right in front of you, keeping you from completing important tasks.

And then other times, they sit on fragile things, rebelliously testing the laws of gravity. Twitter user @leetabix posted a photo of his cat sitting on an open carton of eggs, with this painfully relatable (and NSFW!) caption, “5 beds and about 10 comfy chairs in this house. So where do you sit? ON THE FUCKING EGGS!”

Yep, this cat chose to take a seat on a bunch of fresh eggs. Why? Who knows. We can’t imagine the uneven surface of a carton of eggs would be a cozy place to park yourself. Plus, this cat’s claws could crack open an egg at any point and create a huge mess.

But cats will be cats, we suppose.

Luckily, no eggs were harmed in the snapping of this photo.

Close call.

