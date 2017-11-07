Cat Chooses Hilariously Inappropriate Place To Sit

Cats sit in the weirdest places. Sometimes they sit on narrow ledges, inside pots and pans, and at an irritatingly frequent rate, they sit right in front of you, keeping you from completing important tasks.

And then other times, they sit on fragile things, rebelliously testing the laws of gravity. Twitter user @leetabix posted a photo of his cat sitting on an open carton of eggs, with this painfully relatable (and NSFW!) caption, “5 beds and about 10 comfy chairs in this house. So where do you sit? ON THE FUCKING EGGS!”

5 beds and about 10 comfy chairs in this house. So where do you sit? ON THE FUCKING EGGS! #cat pic.twitter.com/jbcWfHfeOD — Two Headed Boy (@leetabix) November 5, 2017

Yep, this cat chose to take a seat on a bunch of fresh eggs. Why? Who knows. We can’t imagine the uneven surface of a carton of eggs would be a cozy place to park yourself. Plus, this cat’s claws could crack open an egg at any point and create a huge mess.

But cats will be cats, we suppose.

Luckily, no eggs were harmed in the snapping of this photo.

He didn’t break any eggs, by the way. — Two Headed Boy (@leetabix) November 6, 2017

Close call.