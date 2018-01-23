Cat With Cerebellar Hypoplasia Wobbles His Way Into Woman’s Heart

When you first see Helix, he looks like any other cat. But then he walks, and you can’t help but notice he’s a little bit different.

Helix has cerebellar hypoplasia. It’s a non-progressive condition that occurs when part of the brain isn’t fully developed at birth. It cause Helix to wobble when he walks and to fall down a lot. But he doesn’t let that stop him from living life to the fullest.

“He’s incredibly playful,” his mom, Maya Glick, told Petcha.com. “Five years old, but he plays like a kitten!”





Maya and her husband, Adam, adopted Helix in January 2017. She met the lively cat after he had been surrendered to Austin Pets Live! animal shelter at the age of 4. Sadly, Maya said he was surrendered because his former family found him to be “too much work.”

“I worked at that shelter then, and fell in love with him instantly,” she said. “When my husband, Adam, fell hard in love with him, too, I knew he had to be family.”

Maya said she was drawn to Helix’s “shining spirit.”

“Even in the stressful shelter conditions he would light up at the sight of toys in a way that always brightened my day,” she said.

Maya knew very little about cerebellar hypoplasia, or CH, at the time. So when she knew she wanted to adopt Helix, she did a lot of research and spoke to veterinarians about the condition.

“CH affects his balance and coordination, but otherwise causes no pain at all,” she said.

For the most part, Helix is just your average cat. He does use a modified litter box, which has lower sides to make getting in and out easier, and he usually lies down to eat. But he’s very affectionate and absolutely loves to play, whether attacking wands and crinkle balls or hiding in box forts. His owners make sure he gets plenty of exercise and mobility practice through playtime, and they provide lots of soft rugs and pillows for him to fall on. When he’s not playing, he bosses around the other cats in the family.

“[We] try not to baby him too much,” Maya said. “He is very independent!”

The biggest challenge in having a cat with CH, according to Maya, is convincing others not to pity him.

“He is healthy and SO happy and spoiled, but it makes people uncomfortable to see him flop and fall, which makes them assume he’s suffering,” she told Petcha.com.

If you have doubts, just check out Helix’s Instagram, @helix.cat.

Maya encourages those considering adopting a cat with CH to do their research.

“All CH cats are different and will have different extremes of needs and challenges,” she said.

Helix is proof that cats with CH can live full lives. His persistence and fearlessness is an inspiration to us all. Helix teaches us that when you fall, all you have to do is pick yourself back up and keep going. Eventually, you’ll get to where you’re going.