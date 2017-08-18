Cat Captions Translated From Russian Are Everyone’s Favorite Thing Right Now

From Russia, with cats.

Written by
Cat humor is universal. Via adulthoodisokay/Tumblr

The beauty of language sometimes loses its magic in literal translations. It also gains hilarity.

Direct translations of Russian captions on photos of cats are the latest example, as brilliant Tumblr posts show. The popularity of Google-translated photo descriptions has grown so much, a blog was born: Cat Translations. See some of the best, below.

1. Daily Bread.

https://nooburt.tumblr.com/post/163270227890/transgambit-lychgate-доставка-хлеба

A classic example of the form. We loaf this.

2. Hot Link

https://cattranslations.tumblr.com/post/162359922517/unfollovving-mgs3-полосатая-сосисочка

Same here. This caption even makes sense.

3. Not So Evil.

http://itsybitsywidow.tumblr.com/post/164227016009/lord-kitschener-cup-a-fear-markv5-мой-дом

Black cats are awesome so this is simply not true, but we’ll let it slide.

4. Powerful Caption.

https://cattranslations.tumblr.com/post/163689927892/standupbard-markv5-властное-объятие

Maybe the best. Show me the hug.

5. Hidden Truth.

https://cattranslations.tumblr.com/post/162671441357/adulthoodisokay-markv5-теперь-обьясните-что

We’re asking the same.

6. Sarcasm Across Borders.

http://lexaproletariat.tumblr.com/post/162655111756/markv5-безудержное-летнее-веселье

This cat just wants sweater season to start.

7. Walking On Air.

https://nooburt.tumblr.com/post/161752707845/unfollovving-markv5-кот-который-не-доверяет

Is it liquid? Is it gas? Some illusion?

8. Yes! But, no. (But yes.)

https://adulthoodisokay.tumblr.com/post/162670782649/markv5-бро-не-бро

We think you’ve had enough. Booze, that is. (Keep the cat translation pics coming.)

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Article Categories:
Trending