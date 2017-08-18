Cat Captions Translated From Russian Are Everyone’s Favorite Thing Right Now

The beauty of language sometimes loses its magic in literal translations. It also gains hilarity.

Direct translations of Russian captions on photos of cats are the latest example, as brilliant Tumblr posts show. The popularity of Google-translated photo descriptions has grown so much, a blog was born: Cat Translations. See some of the best, below.

1. Daily Bread.

A classic example of the form. We loaf this.

2. Hot Link

Same here. This caption even makes sense.

3. Not So Evil.

Black cats are awesome so this is simply not true, but we’ll let it slide.

4. Powerful Caption.

Maybe the best. Show me the hug.

5. Hidden Truth.

We’re asking the same.

6. Sarcasm Across Borders.

This cat just wants sweater season to start.

7. Walking On Air.

Is it liquid? Is it gas? Some illusion?

8. Yes! But, no. (But yes.)

We think you’ve had enough. Booze, that is. (Keep the cat translation pics coming.)