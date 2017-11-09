Cat Can’t Handle The Scent Of His Nemesis On His Owner’s Hand

You know that visceral reaction you have upon learning that your BFF hung out with the person you hate the most? I mean, HOW DARE THEY. You two are supposed to be on the same side of all battles, right? It’s like a punch to the gut.

And that’s not a feeling exclusive to humans, apparently. When a cat sniffed his owner’s hand and recognized the scent of his nemesis (a local stray cat) he about lost his mind. The very relatable reaction was captured on video and shared on Rumble by Rachel Kane.

The cat’s name is Ricky, and when he and Kane lived in an apartment in San Antonio, Texas, Ricky had an “ongoing beef with the local stray,” according to Kane in the video description. Kane also said that Ricky and the stray had even gotten into a fight that left Ricky needing stitches in his foot. Ricky was no longer an outdoor cat following the fight, but the painful memories tied to the stray cat’s scent were enough to send him over the edge after sniffing his owner’s hand.





Luckily, Kane and Ricky have since moved to Houston, and Ricky no longer needs to worry about his human betraying him by petting the stray.