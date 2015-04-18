Cat Breast Cancer: Aggressive Unless Detected Early

We often hear about how prevalent breast cancer is in women but many people don’t know that cats are also at high risk. In fact, just like with people, mammary cancer is aggressive in cats. The silver lining is that if detected early, cats have a higher chance of survival.

According to Dr. Jacqueline Bloch, medical oncology resident at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, 85% of mammary tumors in cats are malignant. Worse, about 80% will spread to other locations in the body, such as the lymph nodes, lungs, bone and internal organs. As with any tumor or other cancers, a proper diagnosis is crucial.

With mammary tumors, for instance, biopsies are the best form of diagnosis. Biopsies help give veterinarians prognostic information to pet parents in addition to the diagnosis. Sometimes vets can even obtain a diagnosis with a non-invasive needle biopsy.

Typically, the best treatment option for feline breast cancer is to surgically remove the tumors. Because breast cancer is especially aggressive, many veterinarians recommend a staged bilateral mastectomy, or the removal of all mammary glands in a staged manner.

“Cats have four pairs of mammary glands, and they are intimately associated and share lymphatic drainage, which is why we recommend removing them all,” Dr. Bloch said. “There should be one surgery on one side to remove the glands, then after waiting for two-four weeks to let them heal, we surgically remove the other side.”

Because it’s such major surgery, Dr. Bloch says veterinarians will look to see if the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. This means vets might utilize an abdominal ultrasound to look for spreading to regional lymph nodes or liver and spleen, and chest radiographs to look for evidence of spread in the lungs. If the tests show that the disease hasn’t spread, the surgery can move forward. From, a veterinarian may very well recommend a treatment like chemotherapy if the tumors appears aggressive and the patients looks like a good candidate.

Feline mammary cancer is impossible to prevent but there is good news. Spaying cats early greatly reduces the risk of feline breast cancer—up to 91% Dr. Bloch says.

Siamese cats and domestic shorthairs have higher rates of mammary cancer but all cats are at risk.

Like with humans, it’s important to remember that early detection is key to increasing chances of survival. Regularly examine your kitty’s belly for lumps and gently squeezing the mammary glands. Also, regular veterinary checkups are super important.

