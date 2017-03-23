Cat Who Is Boss Of His Cat Tree Rules Over Other Spots In Photoshop Battle

Cats make the best faces. So why limit them only to one photo or so to show it off?

The latest Photoshop battle on Reddit cut one cat photo by wheresthecookie loose on the world this week. And the results are glorious.

1. Dogs Playing Poker, Eat Your Heart Out

“You’ve got to know when to hold ’em.”

2. A Bad Day

Ice Cube, squared.

3. The Good, The Bad, The Ugly And The Grumpy

We hear ominous whistling in the background.

4. Smirky Cat

Second place isn’t good enough for this kitty.

5. A Photoshop Edit We Can’t Refuse

“You come to me on the night of my kitten’s wedding… (Yeah, I don’t remember my Godfather quotes well.)”

6. The Most Interesting Cat In The World

Stay thirsty, my cats.