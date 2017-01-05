Kitten Born With Crooked Legs Now Walks And Runs With The Best Of Them

Phoebie is not like other kittens. She was born with two crooked front legs. In fact, her legs were so severely bent that she had to basically crawl on her elbows.

But that’s not the case anymore thanks to her plucky personality and the support from some very special humans.





Phoebie was brought to Chatons Orphelins Montréal (Orphan Kittens Montreal), a cat rescue in Montreal, Canada, when she was 5 weeks old. A woman had found her on the internet and, wanting to make sure Phoebie received the treatment she needed, contacted COM, which specializes in young kittens.

Pheoebie’s front legs were bent at a 90-degree angle, which made it very difficult for her to walk. The rescue placed her with a foster family who took her to the veterinarian. Phoebie was too small for surgery, so the vet recommended using splints to straighten her legs. The plan, explained Phoebie’s foster mom, Celine Crom, was to keep Phoebie’s legs in splints for several weeks as she continued to grow.

“At the beginning she struggled to walk [with the splints],” Crom told Petcha.com. “But after 24 hours, she was able to slide herself on the ground to walk.”

Phoebie took the splints in stride and was acting like an ordinary kitten in no time.

“She began to play and then to run and jump so quickly,” Crom said. “She was so strong and tolerated the splints so well.”

After two weeks, Phoebie was able to put her paws on the ground — the splints were working!

Finally after five weeks the splints came off. Her legs were almost completely straight, but she had to develop her front leg muscles and get used to walking and playing without the support from the splints. Again, little Phoebie the fighter adapted quickly.

“She played and jumped as if her condition never happened,” Crom told Petcha. “Phoebie was a kitten of 10 weeks — playful and energetic.”

“Funny thing, her back legs are so large and big,” Crom added. “She has six toes. It’s as if nature compensated [for her crooked legs] and gave her bear paws.”

Now, at 13 weeks old, Phoebie is providing support to other kittens in need. She’s currently helping to socialize a foster kitten whose paws were injured from frostbite.

And the best news? Phoebie already has a family lined up to take her home in a couple weeks when she is ready to move onto the next chapter of her life

We wish her all the best on her new journey. Her strong legs and scrappy spirit will take her anywhere she wants to go.