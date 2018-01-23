Cat And Chipmunk Are Unlikely But Adorable Snuggle Buddies

Believe it or not, cats and chipmunks CAN get along.

Cuddle buds 4 life! Via _GoldGuy_/Reddit
There are few things better in this world than unlikely animal friendships. Seeing creatures of different species get along is like therapy, but a whole lot cheaper.

So when Reddit user _GoldGuy_ posted a series of photos of his cat cuddling with a chipmunk, the internet collectively swooned.

“Oh hello. Are you in the mood for a nap, too?” Via _GoldGuy_/Reddit

When the cat decided to plop down outside for a snooze, it stumbled upon a tiny new friend.

“Wow, you’re like a giant blanket!” Via _GoldGuy_/Reddit

The cat and the chipmunk exchanged curious sniffs, and then the chipmunk found a cozy spot for a nap on top of the cat – and apparently stayed there for about six hours.

Cuddle buds 4 life!Via _GoldGuy_/Reddit

The cat didn’t seem to mind the chipmunk making a bed out of its belly, and the chipmunk didn’t seem to mind that in literally any other circumstance, the cat could be considered a predatory enemy.

They found love in a sleepy place.

