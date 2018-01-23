Cat And Chipmunk Are Unlikely But Adorable Snuggle Buddies

There are few things better in this world than unlikely animal friendships. Seeing creatures of different species get along is like therapy, but a whole lot cheaper.

So when Reddit user _GoldGuy_ posted a series of photos of his cat cuddling with a chipmunk, the internet collectively swooned.

When the cat decided to plop down outside for a snooze, it stumbled upon a tiny new friend.

The cat and the chipmunk exchanged curious sniffs, and then the chipmunk found a cozy spot for a nap on top of the cat – and apparently stayed there for about six hours.

The cat didn’t seem to mind the chipmunk making a bed out of its belly, and the chipmunk didn’t seem to mind that in literally any other circumstance, the cat could be considered a predatory enemy.

They found love in a sleepy place.