Can Your Dog Make You Sick With A Zoonotic Disease?

“The more I know about people, the more I like my dog.” — Mark Twain

This classic quote by Mr. Samuel L. Clemens is very apropos in today’s world of communicable diseases — from a disease prevention standpoint, I’ll surround myself with dogs before I’ll let a human come near.

Looking at the potential to spread disease, dogs are truly man’s best friend. Zoonotic diseases are diseases that can be transmitted from animals to man. In general, most diseases don’t jump easily between species. But among members of the same species, it’s no problem. Almost all of the important or deadly diseases are transmitted between humans — Ebola, AIDS, the common cold and thousands more are solely the province of human-to-human transmission. Species that are closely related to man, such as monkeys, can also spread certain deadly diseases to their human caretakers. But the chance of getting a serious disease from your dog (a fairly unrelated species) is actually pretty remote.

But there is a chance of picking up a zoonotic disease from Mr. Wags, albeit a small one, and one that can be easily prevented with a small bit of common sense and often just annual checkups and routine veterinary care. Let’s take a look at some of the things that your dog may inadvertently share with you.

1. There’s a vaccination for that: One of the reasons your dog should be getting his vaccinations is that there are a couple of zoonotic diseases they will prevent, and if they are prevented in your pooch, he can’t pass them on to you. The most important one is rabies — this viral disease is life-threatening for both of you. As almost every dog spends time outdoors, they do have a small possibility of encountering an infected animal, which may transmit the disease via a bite. Your unvaccinated pet will likely succumb, but before he goes, may pass it on to you or a loved one.

Another disease that is incorporated into your dog’s vaccines is leptospirosis, a rodent-transmitted disease that may damage the liver and kidneys. Rabies and leptospirosis are two serious diseases that are some of the easiest to prevent — just get routine preventive care for your dog.

2. Worms of the heart: As part of your dog’s preventive care, he will likely be placed on heartworm prevention. This mosquito-transmitted disease may also rarely infect humans; however, lesions are rarely as severe as in its natural canine host, and most infections in humans are never diagnosed

3. Attacks on the skin: There are a few skin diseases that your dog may share with you, but they rarely, if ever, amount to much in humans. One type of skin mite, Sarcoptes scabiei, causes a condition known as scabies in humans. In its natural canine host infection may be severe, but the infection in humans, although itchy, is short-lived, as the parasite cannot complete its life cycle.

Another superficial parasite of the skin is ringworm, (actually a terrible and misleading name for a fungus). The fungus that causes ringworm in the dog results in scaly areas of hair loss in both dogs and, sometimes, their owners. This fungus only invades hair shafts and dead tissue, so these infections are superficial, of minimal import and easily treated.

4. Dog bites and bacteria: Another way you can get an infection from a dog is through a bite (I’m sure Mr. Wags wouldn’t dream of this, though). The bacteria of the oral cavity of most species (including people — yuck!) is extremely varied, and some bacteria, when injected deep into the flesh where oxygen is limited, may grow happily. In such cases an abscess may develop, or the bacteria may gain access to the bloodstream, resulting in a systemic infection called sepsis, which in ultra-rare cases may be life-threatening. This can usually be prevented with simple, common sense precautions, such as washing your hands after you roughhouse with your pet. In the event of a bite, a trip to the emergency room or your doctor for wound flushing and antibiotic treatment will alleviate almost all risks associated with dog bites.

5. Dangers in dog poop!: Contact with dog feces is another way that disease can potentially be transmitted from dogs to their owners. Roundworms and hookworms may infect humans, with immature worms cruising through the tissues of the body. Human infection with the dog roundworm Toxocara canis (still rare!) is most common in very young children, and an aberrant worm migration may do significant damage to the eye or developing brain. Ancylostoma braziliense, the dog hookworm, may burrow through the skin of the feet (now you know why your mom always told you to go inside and put your shoes on!). As the eggs of both of these parasites require time on the ground to become infectious to other animals or humans, simply cleaning up your dog’s waste immediately is an excellent way to eliminate these parasites as well. To be doubly sure, have your pet’s feces examined on his annual checkup. Your vet can diagnose infection by viewing eggs in the feces under the microscope.

Another bacterial agent that may be isolated from dog feces is salmonella. This bacilli is most often isolated from humans who eat undercooked food and eggs; dogs, who are less picky, may encounter it in this fashion, or more commonly by contact with wild bird, rodent or reptile reservoirs, or the feces of infected animals. Once again, careful attention to disposal of feces is an excellent way to markedly cut down on your possibility of encountering this bacterium.

6. Your dog’s flea and tick problem is your problem, too: There are a number of tick-borne diseases that, while not transmitted directly from your dog, may be contracted from ticks that your dog brings into the house. (Actually, if you are hiking with your dog, you likely stand a higher risk of picking them up yourself.) At any rate, diseases such as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF) or Lyme disease may be spread by ticks to both your canine companion and yourself, which warrants vigilant tick checks and flea and tick control. Neither of these diseases is a whole lot of fun and will really ruin your outdoor experience.

All in all, however, the chance of picking up a disease from your dog is very low — and truly poses very little threat. Routine preventive care, which is always a great idea for your pet, gives you the added benefits and peace of mind in knowing that you are further protecting yourself and our human loved ones from most zoonotic risks.

Love your dog and feel safe in his company. And go back inside and put your shoes on!