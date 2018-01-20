California Couple Tearfully Reunites With Cat After Mudslide Destroyed Their Home

A California couple got some much-needed good news this week after mudslides destroyed their Montecito home. Their cat, whom they thought they had lost, too, in the mudslides, somehow managed to survive the ordeal.

Woody and Lindsay Thompson were reunited with their cat, Koshka, on Jan. 15, 2018 — six days after the couple was rescued from the property via helicopter.

The tearful reunion was captured on video and posted on Facebook by the Santa Barbara County Animal services, which helped the Thompsons find their beloved pet.



Koshka Koshka’s home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slide. Her family was certain they would not make it and left some goodbye messages for each other. Her family was rescued by helicopter after their home was devastated by the mud on Oak Grove Rd. They reached out to us for desperate help to find their beloved cat. Our teams went to the property as soon as we were able but we were not able to access the property safely. We consulted with a nearby fire team who was unable to see Koshka but could see her muddy paw prints which gave us hope. Our teams continued to check the property daily since January 9th but were losing hope as we could not safely access the remainder of the home. Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window. They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers. Take a moment to enjoy Koshka’s reunion with her parents today. We recommend you have tissues handy. Santa Barbara County Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Santa Barbara City Fire Department Santa Barbara County Fire Department Montecito, California Posted by Santa Barbara County Animal Services on Monday, January 15, 2018



After they were rescued, the couple reached out to Santa Barbara County Animal Services desperate for help in finding their cat. Animal services went to the property but we were not able to access it safely, so they contacted local firefighters, according to the Facebook post. The firefighters were unable to see Koshka, but reported that they could see her muddy paw prints, which gave everyone hope.

“We knew that she was alive and we knew that she was smart and she would find a safe spot to be and she did,” Woody said in the video.

For nearly a week, animal services teams continued to go out to the property in search of Koshka. Finally, on Monday, officers with the ASPCA were able to access what remains of the house and found Koshka, alive and well but caked in mud.

“Thank you so much,” Lindsay said in the video. “We needed something like this to happen for our family.”