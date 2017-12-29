California City Proposes Switching Shelter Dogs To A Vegan Diet

A proposal to place dogs in Los Angeles, California, public shelters on a vegan diet has caused division in the City of Angels. The move has apparently divided scientists and animal rights groups, with some saying that it is the humane thing to do while others say that such a move would result in a lot of canine diarrhea.

The Los Angeles Board of Animal Services Commissioners, which oversees the city’s Department of Animal Services, is considering the move to a plant-based diet after lobbying efforts from L.A. vegans, including Moby, a musician and author, and Roger Wolfson, a TV screenwriter who is also a commissioner on the Board of Animal Services.

“We are the department of animal services, not the department of animal companion services,” Wolfson told The Guardian. “So we need to start from a place of avoiding unnecessary killing of animals. We already shelter pigs and chickens and turkeys and we wouldn’t think about killing them unnecessarily. So if dogs can get their needs met without killing animals we owe it to the citizens of Los Angeles to try.”

Wolfson, whose dog is fed a vegan diet, also cited the impact of deforestation, greenhouses gases, ocean dead zones, and meat and dairy consumption as concerns, according to The Guardian.

Dr. Jeremy Prupas, the city’s chief veterinarian, advised the board against adopting such a diet. In a Board of Animal Services meeting (read the board meeting minutes here) last month, Prupas told the board that although Wolfson’s heart may be in the right place, he spoke with nutritionists, shelter medicine specialists, and a clinical veterinary toxicologist, and none agreed that it was a good idea to make the switch. Prupas also noted that in the past, dogs that were put on vegan diets at the shelter experienced diarrhea, and he isn’t aware of a single shelter in the United States that feed their dogs vegan diets.

The commission has since ordered a feasibility study and analysis that will detail the benefits and risks such a switch would make. A pilot project may be in the future. A report is due in February 2018 that will detail such options for a pilot project.