Bulldog Doesn’t Realize Size, Knocks Everything Off Table He Sits Under

When you’ve put on a few pounds, sometimes it’s hard to tell. Then again, sometimes it’s crystal clear.

A Bulldog’s size became obvious to him when he knocked off everything on a table, a Rumble video proves. Posted by jemmat59, the video shows Cooper the English Bulldog trying to find a quiet spot to sit, only to cause far more commotion than he bargained for.

Cooper walks up to a living room side table where, kind of unfortunately, lots of electronics sit, like the cable box. Plus a lamp. Like, things that break.

The Bulldog looks ready to plant himself down for a comfy sit but realizes he isn’t as comfy as he has been previously, perhaps, so he starts to exit the the table underside but gets a little stuck. That’s when everything that had managed to stay on the table comes crashing down.

It’s kind of spectacular for a little dog. Um, we mean, a dog who might not be so little any more.