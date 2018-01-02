Bulldog Blocks Christmas-Tree Removal, Can’t Accept That Holiday Is Over

The holiday season sure is special. What makes it so special, probably, is that it lasts but only for a brief, magical time during the year, breezing in around Thanksgiving and leaving when the last twinkling light comes down.

Some of us aren’t ready to see the season go — in particular one Bulldog in a Rumble video posted by Melnotte. Reuben the English Bulldog holds fast to the Christmas tree that his owners seem ready to remove, and strongly defends the little fir.

He rolls over on the tree skirt, enjoying the some time beneath the branches when a hand reaches out, seemingly trying to remove Reuben from his spot. A voice calls his name, as if to beckon him away.

This only makes Reuben defend his spot more. He opens his mouth in a kind of mock-biting motion, “scaring” off the people who are trying to remove him.

He continues to rest his smushy, wrinkly face on the floor underneath the tree, until he’s had enough of people reaching in to grab him. He finally sits up and stares at the camera, daring another person to come near his tree and try to end Christmas.

We understand, Reuben, but guess what? Christmas will be here again next year, and so will a bright, shiny new tree for you to fall in love with and defend.