Brushing Up on Shedding in Adult Dogs

Because I share my heart and home with pets, I spend a good deal of quality time with my vacuum cleaner. It’s not because my dogs drag in a lot of dirt from the outside world; it’s because they shed.

The Hows and Whys of Shedding

Despite what you may have heard, all dogs shed. Some shed more than others. Some shed much more than others. As mammals, dogs have hair. Even “hairless breeds,” such as the American Hairless Terrier, Chinese Crested, Hairless Khala, Peruvian Inca Orchid and the Xoloitzcuintli (Mexican hairless) often have patches of hair on their head, feet or tails, and those hairs will shed. Have you ever wondered about how and why shedding happens? Well, here are the facts:

Hair serves multiple purposes for dogs. It insulates them from both cold and heat, is a source of protection for their skin and it is beautiful.

By its nature, hair grows to a certain length that is predestined by the genetics of each particular dog. Then, at some point, the hair falls out and is replaced with new hair.

Hair gets its start in the follicle. Dogs have compound follicles, meaning many (up to 20!) hairs grow from each one. In comparison, humans have just one lonely hair per follicle.

Most dog breeds have a primary, or “guard” hair, accompanied by several secondary hairs in each follicle.

Human tinkering and genetics have managed to create a wide diversity of coat types in dogs, from soft flowing coats like that of the Maltese to the coarse coats found on some breeds of terriers. The variations are many, including the relatively hairless breeds, such as the Chinese Crested, to breeds with amazingly dense coats like the Chow Chow. No matter its density or texture, hair grows in distinct cycles:

Anagen: the growth period Catagen: the phase where the hair transforms from growing to resting Telogen: a phase of inactivity Exogen: the period where hair falls from the follicle

Shedding is controlled by several different factors. Shorthaired dogs, like my sweet Pug, shed a lot. That is because it doesn’t take much time for her short hairs to grow. Short hairs can complete their growth cycle in mere days or weeks. Meanwhile, my toy Poodle appears to not shed at all, because it may take literally years for her hair to grow from the follicle to its full length. Then there are dogs like the rough Collie. The hair on his muzzle and the front of his legs is very short. The hair on the top of his head is longer. Then there is that glorious big ruff, boasting hair that is long and flowing. All of this on one animal! Those short hairs shed pretty often, but the longer hairs on the body, neck and tail of the Collie and breeds with similar coats, grow for a long time before falling out.

Beyond genetic predisposition, there is seasonal shedding. In the spring, the thick coat dogs grew in preparation for the cold season begins to shed out. This seasonal shedding is triggered by the increased hours of daylight more than the higher temperatures. This makes perfect sense, but then why do dogs seem to shed so much in the shorter days of autumn? The answer is that the reduction in light triggers them to shed the lighter coat of summer to make way for the heavy winter coat.

Along with these very normal changes, individual pets’ shed cycles can be affected by their age, general nutritional status, hormonal factors, parasites, illness or even stress. The condition of a dog’s skin and coat mirrors the overall health of the pet. A healthy, well-nourished animal will maintain his coat better than one who is infested with internal or external parasites, ill or not receiving appropriate nutrition.

Be aware that a pet who is shedding normally loses hair all over his body. While the coat may appear to be thinner overall, the appearance of especially thin or bald patches is not normal and calls for a visit to the veterinarian.

Tips to Minimize Fallout from Shedding

If selecting home furnishings and clothing designed to hide the hair left behind by your pet is not your cup of tea, then choose a breed of dog that grows a very long coat, and sheds less. Some examples are Poodles, Bichon Frises, Lhasa Apsos and several breeds of terrier.

But if you fall in love with a Dalmatian, a “German Shedder” (German Shepherd) or some other breed that is known for their ability to constantly drop coat, there are ways to minimize the problems created by shedding.

Invest in the proper grooming tools for your pet’s coat and spend several minutes each day removing loose hair before it falls on its own. Have your pet professionally groomed, or arrange to bathe, dry and brush your pet completely on a regular basis. A proper bath can remove a lot of dead coat in a hurry. Make sure your pet eats a high-quality diet, and consider supplementing with salmon or coconut oil, which are reported to support skin and coat health. Keep several lint brushes on hand — in your car, at work and in various rooms of the house — to do quick cleanups on clothes and furniture. A damp kitchen sponge can work miracles helping to lift hair from carpet and upholstery. A light mist of static reducing spray on rugs and fabric makes it easier to lift up shed hair with cleaning tools.

Once past the puppy period, the wonderful adult dog companions who grace our hearts and homes spend a lot of time dropping hair, and owners sometimes find this to be a frustrating part of living with dogs. Getting your pet on a regular schedule with a good professional groomer can help. A warm bath and a complete brushing and combing can reduce the amount of hair your pet drops from day to day dramatically.

Note: Having your pet’s hair cut does not make it shed less. It will just shed shorter hairs. In some breeds, such as double-coated dogs like Pomeranians and Shetland Sheepdogs, having the coat cut short can adversely affect the natural shedding cycle and cause the hair to re-grow poorly, coming back in patchily or worse, not at all. This little-understood phenomenon is called “post clipping alopecia.”

As humans, we are often attracted to a certain breed of dog because of the way they look, and their coat type can certainly be a major factor in the appeal of the pet we choose. If you happen to fall in love with a dog who sheds a lot, you will likely spend a lot of time with your vacuum cleaner, just as I do. But it’s OK; just a few minutes a day keeps the furry tumbleweeds away — and the companionship of our fuzzy friends is worth it!