Boston Police Build Cat Condo For SWAT Team Mascot

SWAT Cat, the unofficial mascot for the Boston Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team, is moving on up to a deluxe cat condo in the sky.

The stray calico moved into her new custom digs at SWAT headquarters on Feb. 10. Jamie Pietroski, a 15-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, built the kitty accommodations, according to the department’s website. It features an open concept layout, a large deck for dining alfresco and glass sliding doors offering panoramic city views.

“They have built numerous shelters for her in the past ― none more impressive than this one which is fully insulated and suits her independent lifestyle,” the department said on its Facebook page.

The officers in the unit have been caring for the calico cat since she began hanging around the Roxbury base back in 2013. SWAT Cat disappeared for about a month in 2015. The new cat condo will keep her warm and safe when she visits the station — and maybe convince her that there’s no place like home.

“The men and women of the BPD SWAT Team have tried numerous tactics over the years to convince her to come in from the elements but she is set in her ways,” the police department said on Facebook.

So far, SWAT Cat seems to be enjoying her new condo. No word yet on when the housewarming party will be.