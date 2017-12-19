Bobtail Kitten Siblings Rescued Separately Meet For Cutest Reunion

This time of year, especially, we like to join with family members and spend time together. It means so much to see them, and it’s hard when you have to be apart.

Alley Cat Rescue in Mount Rainier, Maryland, recently saved two tailless feral kitten siblings and, although they were brought in separately, reunited them at their facility, according to LoveMeow. Snowdrop and Mistletoe have special Christmas names and now have a special Christmas story to live out.

The rescue first found Snowdrop, who settled into to her new life fairly easily. Her brother Mistletoe, however, was off to more of a rough start.



ACR TNR’d the colony of cats and brought the mother into our clinic for the spay/neuter surgery. The caretaker has… Posted by Alley Cat Rescue Inc. on Wednesday, December 6, 2017



“This bobtail boy was living in the same colony as Snowdrop so we believe they are brother and sister,” Alley Cat Rescue’s Facebook post read. “He came to us very lethargic with an eye infection and parasites which we will be treating. We named him Mistletoe because he is too cute to resist kissing!”



Mistletoe is slowly recuperating thanks to lots of TLC from our staff. Posted by Alley Cat Rescue Inc. on Friday, December 8, 2017



But he made progress slowly and surely and was soon ready to see his sister, Snowdrop. The video showing the two of them playing together shows a lot of joy.



Snowdrop is a drop of sunshine! This little bobtail kitten is full of energy and affection. She will be available for adoption in the upcoming weeks once she is big enough to get spayed. Posted by Alley Cat Rescue Inc. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017



It’s a Christmas gift to both of them that they were saved from life on the street. It’s a Christmas miracle, though, that they got to spend part of the holiday together, as family.