Blue Buffalo Recalls Wet Dog Food

Blue Buffalo is recalling one of its wet dog food diets due to concerns it might contain aluminum.

The company was notified last week by a supplier of the possible presence of aluminum in one of its production runs, according to a company announcement.

For that reason, Blue Buffalo is recalling 12.5-ounce cans of its Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables with the following UPC and best by date:

UPC: 8-40243-10017-0

Best by date: Aug. 3, 2019 (check bottom of can for best by date)

“My father, brother and I founded Blue Buffalo with the mission of bringing transparency to pet foods, and so, even though it is highly unlikely that you will have a product affected by this problem, we felt that we needed to voluntarily withdraw the product from retailers and let you know that we were doing this,” CEO Billy Bishop wrote in the announcement.

No other products are involved and Bishop said the company has not received any reports of illness or injury.

If you have a can of this product, you can return it for a full refund at your local retailer. For more information, call 866-800-2917.