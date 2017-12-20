Bird Chirps iPhone Ringtone To Get Attention

We’re so keyed into our phones that any sign someone’s trying to reach us really gets our attention. Well, we mean, we might already be looking at it anyway, but if we were any distance away from, it we’d run to see what’s up.

A cockatiel has noticed this and started imitating the iPhone ringtone to get his owner’s attention, as seen in a video posted to Vimeo by Ben Pluimer. It apparently happens when Lucky the bird is nervous, like when he thinks his owner is leaving.

“My friend’s family has a cockatiel named Lucky,” Pluimer wrote. “Whenever Lucky gets upset, he sings an Apple ringtone. It usually happens when they tie their shoes to get ready to leave the house. It’s adorable, and also pitch perfect.”

Pitch perfect is right. The clipped notes, that he hits spot-on, actually do take on an apprehensive feel when Lucky utters them.

It’s his attempt to get his owner to notice him. And you know what? It works. Well played, Lucky.