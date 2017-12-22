Bill Gates Gave A Redditor A Bunch Of Cat Gifts As Her Secret Santa

Secret Santa is a fun way to make sure your friends, family or coworkers receive meaningful holiday gifts, without you having to spend lots of cash. But when you do Secret Santa on Reddit and Bill Gates pulls your name, you are wonderfully spoiled with all kinds of goodies.

That’s exactly what happened to Redditor VietteLLC, who shared her gift haul from Gates on Reddit. She loves cats, so Gates got her several adorable cat-themed gifts, including a giant stuffed Pusheen and picture of himself with the giant Pusheen.

In addition to the giant Pusheen, VietteLLC got a mini Austrian kitten snow globe; a cardboard Dr. Who TARDIS for cats; a stuffed Stormy (Pusheen’s sister); a Pusheen ornament; a book on cat shelters with a handwritten note from Gates; a cross-stitch of VietteLLC, her four cats and Gates; a Japanese wishing doll; a scroll of the map of Skyrim; Dave Matthews Band merch; a business book and a $150 gift card.

Gates also made donations totaling $750 to her three favorite cat shelters: Friends of Felines’ Rescue Center, The Stray Cat Alliance and Town Cats.

Along with photos of her gifts, she posted the following stey-by-step guide on how to handle getting such a generous surprise from the one and only, Bill Gates.

PRO TIP: When filling out your reddit gift questionnaire, don’t act like a crazy person in hopes of making sure your santa understands the 1 thing you really care about. Bill Gates might read it. And then you will over-analyze every lame joke you made. #truestory Step 1: Have an awkward moment with your FedEx guy, staring at him pushing a small refrigerator box up to your door. Offer to help. Step 2: Proceed to scream and make inaudible sounds, causing all nearby cats and family to congregate. Step 3: Confirm it is, in fact, from Bill Gates. Thankfully, a photo of Bill Gates with a massive Pusheen head next to him was included. You’d be surprised at the amount of time it may take to register what is happening and connect the photo to the gigantic cat-beast in your living room. My life is now complete. Step 4: Clean off all the cat hair and put on makeup because, well, you know. Step 5: After allotting adequate time to each individual gift, find a place for Pusheen to call his own. A large couch or small stable will do.

So the lesson here is, if you really want to make someone’s Christmas merry and bright, shop like Bill Gates.