Best Job Ever Now Open: Cat Cuddler

Job hunting? You’re not alone. But you’re doing it at exactly the right time because OMG the best job just became available.

Just Cats Veterinary in Dublin, Ireland, wants to hire someone to play with cats, according to a dream job posting on the vet clinic’s website. We read it several times because we couldn’t believe it was true.

“The ideal candidate must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time,” the description begins. “They need to be softly spoken and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in-patients.”

Petting? Can do. And we could also calm down enough from the excitement of the job to be the softly spoken person the kitties need. What else?

“An ability to understand different types of purring is a distinct added advantage in helping you secure this position with us,” the posting continues.

So, speak cat, basically. We’re fluent. Check.

If these duties also seem like something that fit with your skill set, and you’re local, you can reach out to the clinic via email at miaow@justcats.ie. And if you’re not local but would relocate for what is seriously the best job opp we’ve ever seen you can reach out to them, too (we might consider that also).