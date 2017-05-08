Berlin Police Rescue Hamster And Give Him A Home

Police came to the rescue of a hamster spotted outside a hospital in Berlin, Germany, last week.

What do you do when you see a lost hamster? Call the fuzz. Via polizeiberlin/Twitter
No job is too small for the Berlin police in Germany.

When police officers came across a hamster outside a local hospital last week, they went above and beyond the call of duty, Berliner Morgenpost reports.
 

Once on the scene, police caught the tiny hamster and took him back to the police station in a literal glove box. The hamster was then taken to an animal shelter, but not before posing for some very cute photos (which the department Tweeted) and receiving a fancy name: Sir Henry.
 

Luckily, Sir Henry didn’t stay at the shelter very long. The next day, a member of the police force adopted him.
 

Sounds like the little hamster made a big impression on the fuzz.

