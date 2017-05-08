Berlin Police Rescue Hamster And Give Him A Home

No job is too small for the Berlin police in Germany.

When police officers came across a hamster outside a local hospital last week, they went above and beyond the call of duty, Berliner Morgenpost reports.



So aufregend ist es im Laufrad nicht Kolleg. unseres #A21 retteten in der Walpurgisnacht #Hamster #SirHenry aus einem Park in #Spandau

^tsm pic.twitter.com/2w2vfdBXW6 — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) May 2, 2017

Once on the scene, police caught the tiny hamster and took him back to the police station in a literal glove box. The hamster was then taken to an animal shelter, but not before posing for some very cute photos (which the department Tweeted) and receiving a fancy name: Sir Henry.



#SirHenry has left the building. Ein Kollege mit Herz hat ihn heute abgeholt. Er lebt nun mit Alias-Personalie anonym in #Karow.

^tsm pic.twitter.com/h9xlS6bce6 — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) May 3, 2017

Luckily, Sir Henry didn’t stay at the shelter very long. The next day, a member of the police force adopted him.



Sounds like the little hamster made a big impression on the fuzz.