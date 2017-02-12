Beagle Gets Distracted During Westminster Dog Show, Wins Our Hearts

Mia the Beagle is a well-trained agility competitor, but when she competed in the Westminster Masters Agility Championship this weekend, she acted a lot like your average dog.

The agility contest is part of the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Dog Show taking place in New York City. It requires dogs to jump over hurdles, weave through poles, race up and down ramps and navigate through tunnels. Mia did all those things, but she got a little distracted, like dogs often do, which made for a thoroughly entertaining run.



Mia the beagle Mia the beagle does whatever Mia the beagle wants. We love Mia. #WKCDogShow Posted by FS1 on Sunday, February 12, 2017



She stopped to sniff the ground.

She stopped to sniff herself.

And at one point she stopped to look at the audience.



A Border Collie named Trick ended up winning the competition.



The winning run: Trick! Trick won the 20″ class. Here’s the winning run of the Masters Agility Championship at Westminster. #WKCDogShow Posted by FS1 on Sunday, February 12, 2017



But Mia won plenty of hearts with her adorably distracted performance.