Beagle Gets Distracted During Westminster Dog Show, Wins Our Hearts

Mia the Beagle doesn’t care if she’s competing in an agility championship, she does what she wants. And what she wants to do is smell stuff and look around.

"Who are you people?" Via FS1/Facebook
Stephanie Brown

Mia the Beagle is a well-trained agility competitor, but when she competed in the Westminster Masters Agility Championship this weekend, she acted a lot like your average dog.

The agility contest is part of the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Dog Show taking place in New York City. It requires dogs to jump over hurdles, weave through poles, race up and down ramps and navigate through tunnels. Mia did all those things, but she got a little distracted, like dogs often do, which made for a thoroughly entertaining run.
 

Mia the beagle

Mia the beagle does whatever Mia the beagle wants.

We love Mia. #WKCDogShow

Posted by FS1 on Sunday, February 12, 2017

 
She stopped to sniff the ground.

“Hold up. I’ve got to smell this.” Via FS1/Facebook

She stopped to sniff herself.

“Um, excuse me? A little privacy here.” Via FS1/Facebook

And at one point she stopped to look at the audience.

“Are all these people here to see me?” Via FS1/Facebook

A Border Collie named Trick ended up winning the competition.
 

The winning run: Trick!

Trick won the 20″ class. Here’s the winning run of the Masters Agility Championship at Westminster. #WKCDogShow

Posted by FS1 on Sunday, February 12, 2017

 
But Mia won plenty of hearts with her adorably distracted performance.

