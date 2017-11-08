Basset Hound Is Sweetest, Slowest, Most Oblivious Sheepdog

Do you ever dream of switching careers? Who knows, you might have missed your true calling. *Searches web for job opportunities as “international kitten-sitter.”*

A Basset Hound in Gamlingay, South Cambridgeshire, England, looks like a natural-born sheep-herding dog in a video posted to YouTube by Caters Clips. Lady ambles around a pen while obedient sheep follow her every leisurely-paced move.

Sure, other dogs might get more positions rounding up sheep. It’s awfully easy if you get handed that job based on your name. We’re looking at you, Old English Sheepdogs, Shetland Sheepdogs and the rest.

Lady, despite her not being a sheepdog, has undeniable leadership skills. When she walks left, so do the sheep. If she walks right, the sheep do the same. And should she sniff a patch of grass at length, those sheep will hold tight. The 3-year-old Basset Hound has such a unique rapport with the sheep that her owners are planning to use her talents to assist their full-time sheepdog, according to Caters.

So put down those magnifying glasses and Sherlock Holmes hats, Basset Hounds. You might look like little detectives, but if Lady is an example of what you’re all capable of, you’d be incredible — if slow — sheep herders.