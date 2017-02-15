Ball Dogs Are Back At Brazil Open Tennis Tournament

The four-legged ball boys of Brazil will be back in action at the Brazil Open 2017 tennis tournament, March 4-5, according to CNN. Shelter dogs from Second Chance Project (São Paulo, SP) and Dog Without Owner (Itapecirica da Serra, SP), were first employed at last year’s tournament and were all eventually adopted. This year, the tournament will employ six street dogs during the semifinals and finals warmups, all in hopes that they too will be adopted.

“They are dogs that have had a difficult trajectory, yes, but what we want to point out is not the history suffered from the past, but to prove that no matter what they have gone through, they can be great companions today and in the future!” Madalena Spinazzola, a spokesperson with pet-food maker PremieR Pet, which organized the initiative to bring the dog’s to the tournament, told the Brazil Open’s website.

A post shared by Brasil Open (@brasilopen) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:34am PST

The dogs — Cindy, Nanda, Pretinha, Mia, Arlete and Sheep — range in age from 8 months to 10 years and have all gone through training to retrieve the balls. But that doesn’t mean that they automatically return the balls to the players, as the below video from last year’s tournament shows!

Hopefully, these dogs will also be adopted soon after their duties as ball boys (and girls) is complete.