Baby Gets Rewarded For First Crawl With Smooch From Dog

Firsts should always be celebrated. You won’t remember the second or third time you’ve done something, or when your baby has done something, but the first time is a memory to be cherished.

Apparently dogs think so, too. Because when a baby made her first ever crawl, the family dog was so proud that it offered her a smooch at the end.





A video of the adorable interaction was shared on YouTube by Chea kok hong, and it’s almost too cute to handle. The baby works hard to travel the short distance over to the dog, and the dog is ready to give credit where credit is due.





So in addition to being baby’s first crawl, this also ended up being baby’s first cute viral video. Well done, little lady!