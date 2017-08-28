75 Desert Tortoises In Need Of Forever Homes In Arizona

If you live in Arizona and are interested in adopting a desert tortoise, contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The department has 75 desert tortoises in need of homes. The reptiles range from hatchlings to adults, and most are surrenders. The department has seen an increase in the number of tortoise surrenders in the last month, according to Azcentral.com.

Those who are interested in adopting a desert tortoise must understand that keeping a desert tortoise is a lifelong commitment because they can live up to 100 years. The department has an application on its website that details the care requirements and commitment required in keeping a desert tortoise.