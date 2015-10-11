Are You Single? Do You Have a Cat?



“Cat Lady” has negative connotations. There’s a stereotype that goes along with the term. People describe them as crazy, frumpy, middle-aged and single. But how many “cat ladies” are actually single? Nielsen Scarborough conducted market research to find out. The surveys involved 400,696 respondents and took place between February 2013 and March 2015, Seattle Times reports.

The data, according to Seattle Times, revealed that women “are much more likely to have a pet cat than are men. Nationally, single-person cat households skew nearly 2-to-1 in favor of women.” If I think about everyone I know who is single and has a cat (or cats), I’d have to say that statement is accurate.

Clea Simon, author of “The Feline Mystique: On the Mysterious Connection Between Women and Cats,” told Seattle Times, “Cats accept affection when they want it, but also have very clear boundaries. Women admire that. A lot of men might not get it, but setting boundaries can be an issue for us — society encourages women not to. I can’t tell you how many women have said to me: ‘I wish I could be more like my cat.’?”

So after two years of surveys, what did Nielsen Scarborough discover?



Pittsburgh sits at number three, with at least one in 10 single women living alone with at least one cat. Seattle ranks second at 9.3% of single women having cats. And the top spot? That goes to Portland. According to the survey, 9.9% of single women in that city live on their own with at least one cat. Is it possible that’s why Portland was the first of those three cities to have a cat café?