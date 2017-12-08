Mike Pence’s Cat Dies At Age 16

This week, Vice President Mike Pence had to say goodbye to another pet. It was the second for the family this year.

The Pence family’s cat Pickle passed away in Washington, D.C., Second Lady Karen Pence tweeted yesterday. The ginger-and-white cat was 16 years old.

We will all miss Pickle, our very chatty, sweet kitty of 16 years. pic.twitter.com/X4xx8nH6vN — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) December 7, 2017

Another of the Pences’ cats, Oreo, died last summer. Soon after, they adopted a tabby kitten, Hazel, and an Australian Shepherd puppy named Harley.

Their rabbit, Marlon Bundo, is still with the family. He posted a farewell message to his furry sister on Instagram.

I was so blessed to have Pickle as a big sister for the past five years. She held my hand and guided me as we moved to a different state and started a whole new life together with our family. Rest In Peace, big sis, until we meet again. And give Oreo and Maverick a big hug from me! ❤️ – 🐰 A post shared by Marlon Bundo (Pence) (@marlonbundo) on Dec 7, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Our hearts go out to the Second Family. We hope their pets bring them comfort during this difficult time.