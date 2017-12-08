Mike Pence’s Cat Dies At Age 16

This week, Vice President Mike Pence had to say goodbye to another pet. It was the second for the family this year.
The Pence family’s cat Pickle passed away in Washington, D.C., Second Lady Karen Pence tweeted yesterday. The ginger-and-white cat was 16 years old.
We will all miss Pickle, our very chatty, sweet kitty of 16 years. pic.twitter.com/X4xx8nH6vN
— Karen Pence (@SecondLady) December 7, 2017
Another of the Pences’ cats, Oreo, died last summer. Soon after, they adopted a tabby kitten, Hazel, and an Australian Shepherd puppy named Harley.
Their rabbit, Marlon Bundo, is still with the family. He posted a farewell message to his furry sister on Instagram.
Our hearts go out to the Second Family. We hope their pets bring them comfort during this difficult time.