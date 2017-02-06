Animals Shine In Super Bowl 51 Commercials

One of the best parts about watching the Super Bowl is the commercials. They make us laugh, they make us cry and they give even non-sports fans something to look forward to on Super Bowl Sunday.

Animals often make appearances in the Super Bowl commercials (remember last year’s PuppyMonkeyBaby?), and this year was no different. From a ghost dog to Roomba riding cats to a blue whale, a variety of animals could be seen in Super Bowl LI commercials. Let’s take a look.

1. Bud Light’s “Ghost Spuds”

He’s baaaaaaack! The soul of 80s Bud Light mascot Spuds MacKenzie, a Bull Terrier, can’t rest when people don’t drink Bud Lights with friends.

2. GoDaddy’s “The Internet Wants You”

GoDaddy’s Super Bowl commercial for website domains celebrates all things internet, and who are the internet’s biggest stars? Cats. So naturally cats make an appearance in the ad along with a hungry panda. The best part? The cats are riding around on Roomba vacuum cleaners.

3. Google’s “Home”

Google’s commercial aims to show how its Home device, a smart speaker that responds to voice commands, can make our homes better. You know what else makes our homes better? Dogs. And, for a few seconds, we get to see a Dachshund wagging its little tail.

4. Skittles’ “Romance”

Everyone wants to get in on some Skittles action, even what appears to be a gopher.

5. Snickers’ Live Super Bowl Commercial

Horses real and fake help set the mood for a live Western-themed commercial gone horribly wrong thanks to hunger.

6. Kia’s “Hero’s Journey” Starring Melissa McCarthy

Actress Melissa McCarthy goes on various eco-minded missions, including saving blue whales and rhinos, in Kia’s commercial for its hybrid crossover, Niro. Things don’t always end so well for McCarthy, proving it isn’t always easy being green.

7. 84 Lumber’s “The Entire Journey”

A mother and daughter on a journey from Mexico to the United States cross paths with a dog, a pig and a coyote. This nearly 5-minute long commercial includes clips that were deemed too controversial to air during the Super Bowl.

8. Aflac’s “Surgery”

Aflac’s duck mascot squawked its way into this year’s Super Bowl commercials with an ad that shows what you might have to sacrifice when you miss work because of an injury or illness.

What was your favorite Super Bowl 51 commercial?