All About Pet Insurance For Young Dogs

Congratulations. Your dog is out of his puppyhood. And while he’s not as boisterous as he once was, you love seeing the exuberant dog who still pokes his head out. What’s more, a lot of the biggest expenses of owning a dog are behind you. Shots are now on a maintenance schedule. Spaying and neutering is done. This is, in some ways, the prime of your dog’s life — his adolescence.

Or maybe you adopted an adolescent dog rather than buying a puppy from a breeder. In this case, you might not know your dog’s whole story.

Whether your dog is growing out of puppyhood or a new arrival in your home after an unknown past, pet insurance is something you need to start thinking long and hard about.

What Is Pet Insurance?

The bottom line, according to Stacey Sellers, a pet sitter and dog trainer from Long Beach, California, is that pet insurance is going to save you money on health care. She suggests that you budget for between 25 percent and 50 percent of what you’re paying for your own health insurance each month.

Many first-time pet owners are surprised at just how much a dog’s health care costs them. Even a single visit to the veterinarian for common problems like urinary tract infections or kennel cough can cost you hundreds of dollars. However, with pet insurance you can significantly reduce the cost of visiting the vet. What’s more, Sellers points out that there’s a certain peace of mind that comes with having pet insurance as opposed to not having it.

“It’s sort of the difference between having your child in the backseat in a car seat and driving around with them in your lap,” Sellers says.

What Will Pet Insurance Cover?

One of the things Sellers urges people to consider is what pet insurance is actually going to cover. She notes that, for the most part, it will not cover your young dog’s pre-existing conditions, regular office visits and routine care. Coverage will vary from one plan to another. Sellers recommends looking for plans with wide coverage — not just the cheapest option available.

“Pet insurance often doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions,” she says, “so make sure that your [dogs] are checked out early on.”

Taking your young dog to a veterinarian to get looked at can be crucial when it comes to getting coverage from your pet insurer. What you’re looking for here is a clean bill of health. This ensures that necessary pet health care will be covered.

Jeff Werber, a veterinarian based in Los Angeles, California, notes that each plan is different. Some might cover pre-existing conditions, while others offer “wellness plans.” These are basically riders that cover more common procedures.

The absolute worst thing you can do is to wait until the last minute to purchase health care for your dog. Not only is it not going to cover the incident that triggers you to finally make the purchase, it won’t cover anything that stems from that.

How To Choose The Right Plan

When researching pet insurance, look for one that includes any alternative care.

“Alternative care is good because it gives you options,” Sellers says.

Also, find a plan covering congenital defects.

“Some insurers don’t cover these because they’re considered pre-existing conditions,” Sellers says.

Finally, you want to look at how your pet insurance company is going to reimburse you for your costs. Sellers notes that not every insurer will reimburse you for the actual cost of care — some have fixed price schedules.

Werber urges people to educate themselves on the breed-specific needs of their dog, as well as whether or not insurance covers them. Especially as dogs move into adolescence, this becomes more of a concern.

“Some breeds have skin problems and allergies that manifest at this age,” Werber says.

What’s more, your adolescent dog is going to be out and about more, meaning that the chances of injury are greater.

Pet Insurance And The Adolescent Dog

On the subject of age, Sellers says that “pet insurance is something that’s great to have at any time” in a dog’s life. And, fortunately, the cost doesn’t tend to increase as a dog gets on in years.

“Sometimes there are different plans for puppies, but there aren’t really different plans for older dogs,” she says.

It’s not just a question of accidents and emergencies with your adolescent dog. As your dog grows, you start finding out if he’s more prone to some problems than others. For example, of my two dogs, the 4-year-old female is forever getting urinary tract infections and other minor ailments. She also began to develop hip dysplasia as she got older. The former is a lot of little bills right now, while the latter could end up being big bills later down the line.

Or at least it would have been had I not gotten her health insurance right off the bat when I adopted her two years ago. The longer you wait to get health insurance for your adolescent dog, the greater the chances of a major problem that will cost you big time. Just make sure you do your research first.