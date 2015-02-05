All About A Young Dog’s Sense Of Hearing, Smell And Sight

I have a crazy little terrier mix named Trixie. She’s about 2 years old, placing her in the adolescent age range. Adolescent dogs have reached sexual maturity, and are still growing, but are near social maturity. The reason I say that Trixie is “crazy” is because of her heightened senses of sight, hearing and smell. She can be in a full-on, “you can’t get me up” sleep, but if she hears another dog outside, forget it! Trixie will fly off her bed and bark at the back door until she’s let out. The interesting thing is that no one else in the family heard what she heard.

All About Dog Hearing

A dog’s sense of hearing is much better than ours when it comes to high frequency, or what is termed ultrasonic sound. Humans are pretty good at hearing low-frequency sounds, up to 20,000 Hertz, while dogs can hear up to 60,000 Hz! One thing I’ve noticed is that when Trixie does run outside to investigate, she spends quite some time trying to locate what she heard. Dogs with floppy ears aren’t as good as those with erect ears in locating the source of a sound. Trixie has flat or floppy ears.

Because dogs hear higher pitched sounds better, it causes them to be more active. This is also why we naturally give praise and commands using our “doggy voice.” I know all of you now are thinking about saying “what a good dog” in a higher-toned voice. On the other hand, when we want our young dogs to be calm and relaxed, we naturally use lower, longer sounds. So, there is good scientific reason for the way we speak to our dogs.

At this age, it’s very important to help keep the ears clean. Obviously, Trixie cannot grab a cotton ball and clean her ears, so it’s up to us to do that. Ear infections are not common in this age group but may still occur. It’s best to do a gentle cleaning with soapy water once or twice a week. One mistake I’ve seen some owners make is too much cleaning. If you overdo it, you can actually irritate the skin and make the ear canals more inflamed, which causes more harm than good!

All About Dog Smelling

Of course, once Trixie goes out into the yard and barks back at her neighbors, she’ll spend quite some time sniffing and trying to sort out what other critters may have been around her territory. Olfaction, or the sense of smell, is the most highly developed of the five senses in dogs.

Dogs have a large olfactory bulb that comprises a significant portion of their brain and have 50 times more olfactory cells than people. Additionally, dogs not only have their nasal passage that assists in smell analysis, but they also have a vomeronasal organ at the front of the hard palate. You may see adolescent dogs sniff, snort and curl their top lip when they encounter another dog’s urine, feces or their hind-end. This is termed a Flehmen response. The vomeronasal organ is primarily used to investigate pheromones. Pheromones are found in excretions of urine, feces and anal glands.

Some dogs expel their anal gland contents when excited or frightened. If this has ever happened to your dog, then you know exactly what I’m talking about. The smell is indescribably bad and despite washing your hands multiple times, it can remain present. However, dogs can determine all kinds of things from anal gland excretion — type of dog, if they are male or female and, most importantly, if they are in heat. The anal glands and other pheromones paint an olfactory picture for our dogs.

Obviously, we can use this extraordinary ability of dogs to our advantage. From search and rescue to chemical detection, dogs can be trained to recognize different odors. Most of these dogs start in programs as adolescents and work for 8 to 10 years until being retired.

All About Dog Sight

What about vision? Well, that’s the one sense that humans are a bit better at than our canine friends. Dogs have a larger field of view, about 240 degrees instead of our 200 degrees, because of the location of their eyes on the sides of their heads. But dogs don’t have well developed near or far vision compared to us, with most dogs having 20/75 vision versus our 20/20 vision. Their visual acuity is also worse, being 20 to 40 percent that of humans. This means that we can see and distinguish an object 100 feet away, but dogs can only distinguish that same object from 30 feet away. We also see more colors than our adolescent best friends. Humans have more color photoreceptor cells in the retina than dogs do. They do see color, but it’s limited to grays, blues and pale yellow.

The adolescent dog eye is developed for tracking and low-light hunting. Have you ever wondered why your dog can’t find the ball once it’s stopped moving? It’s because his eyes are much better at discerning moving objects, not stationary ones. You may have noticed at night that when the moonlight or a streetlight hits “just right” on your dog’s face that his eyes glow back at you. This is another hunting adaptation. Dogs have a reflective layer of cells on the retina that gives them the ability to see much better in low light versus the human eye.

Adolescent dogs are typically healthy and full of energy. They are quick to find a scent in the bushes and shove their whole body into a nest of leaves and branches. So, they are a bit more prone to getting injuries to the cornea called corneal ulcers. It’s not an ulcer like what you or I may get in our stomachs because April 15 is approaching; instead, it’s damage to the cells of the outer portion of the eye called the cornea. Most of the time, corneal ulcers are simple and heal well after appropriate investigation and medication. However, left untreated, ulcers can progress to involve deeper layers of the cornea and the front chamber of the eye. In worst-case scenarios, a complicated corneal ulcer can result in loss of the eye. So, watch your adolescent dogs closely for excessive tearing, squinting and redness. If you are concerned, see your family veterinarian as soon as possible.

Well, now you know why your active, adolescent dog will bark and chase something you can’t hear, why he greets his other dog friends with a good sniff of the behind, and why he doesn’t see the snack you left on the floor but will find it if you throw it.