find a DOG
find a CAT

AHA Announces Photo Contest Winners

American Humane reveals the best entries in the 2008 Pets & Pals photo contest.

American Humane reveals the best entries in the 2008 Pets & Pals photo contest.

A sweet photo of a shorthaired gray cat cuddling with a German shepherd captured top honors in the American Humane 2008 Pets & Pals photo contest. More than 5,000 photos from all over the country vied for the top spot, but Lydia D’moch of El Cajon, Calif., took the grand prize.

Ingrid Brustad of Clearwater, Fla., took top honors in the Shelter Life category with a photo of a shelter volunteer receiving a lick on the face from a pit bull mix dog. Both D’moch and Brustad will receive $2,000 from American Humane for their winning photos.

Six other category prize winners will receive $500 for their outstanding photos. These winners include:

  • Linda Yoak of Maxwelton, W.V., in the Dogs category.
  • Meredith Haley Sonson of Hollywood, Calif., in the Cats category.
  • Bob Trinnes of Solon, Ohio, in the People & Pets category.
  • Debi DeNardi of San Francisco, Calif., in the Petpourri category.
  • Cindy Valdez of Espanola, N.M., in the Down on the Farm category.
  • Janice Duffy of Norwalk, Conn., in the Shelter Life category.

To view all the winning photos, plus the finalists, visit the American Humane website.

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Article Tags:
· · ·
Article Categories:
Trending

Related Articles

  • Cats

    4 Tips To Fight Hairballs

  • Cats

    My Cat Eats A Lot But Can’t Gain Weight

  • Behavior and Training

    Can My Cat Tell Time?

  • Behavior and Training

    How Old Is My Cat In Human Years?

  • Trending
    article image

    Cleaning Cat Markings

  • Cats

    Cats: Best Roommates Ever