AHA Announces Photo Contest Winners

A sweet photo of a shorthaired gray cat cuddling with a German shepherd captured top honors in the American Humane 2008 Pets & Pals photo contest. More than 5,000 photos from all over the country vied for the top spot, but Lydia D’moch of El Cajon, Calif., took the grand prize.

Ingrid Brustad of Clearwater, Fla., took top honors in the Shelter Life category with a photo of a shelter volunteer receiving a lick on the face from a pit bull mix dog. Both D’moch and Brustad will receive $2,000 from American Humane for their winning photos.

Six other category prize winners will receive $500 for their outstanding photos. These winners include:

Linda Yoak of Maxwelton, W.V., in the Dogs category.

Meredith Haley Sonson of Hollywood, Calif., in the Cats category.

Bob Trinnes of Solon, Ohio, in the People & Pets category.

Debi DeNardi of San Francisco, Calif., in the Petpourri category.

Cindy Valdez of Espanola, N.M., in the Down on the Farm category.

Janice Duffy of Norwalk, Conn., in the Shelter Life category.

To view all the winning photos, plus the finalists, visit the American Humane website.