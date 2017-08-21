Actress Chloe Grace Moretz Mourns Loss Of Second Dog In A Month

For those of us who have lost a pet, it can be an emotionally draining experience, especially if that pet has been with the family for a lengthy period of time. To lose TWO pets in the span of less than a month has got to be doubly heart-breaking. Sadly, that is exactly what happened to actress Chloe Grace Moretz this past month.

At the end of July, Moretz posted news on Instagram of the passing of her dog, Fuller.

“Rest In Peace my dear dear Fuller,” Moretz wrote on Instagram. “I love you more than you know. You’ve been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn’t come so abruptly but I know you’re at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed.”

And then three days ago, Moretz again took to Instagram to announce the passing of Isabella, her Poodle of 16 years.

“Our baby girl Isabella Moretz passed away today,” Moretz wrote in an Instagram tribute to her pup on Friday. “Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you.”

Losing two furry friends in the span of less than a month is heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with Moretz during this difficult time.