Actor Tom Hardy Writes Touching Tribute To Beloved Dog

Our hearts go out to actor and renowned dog-lover Tom Hardy who lost his beloved canine companion this week.

Hardy is believed to have authored a heart-wrenching goodbye letter to his dog, Woody, on the fan site, Tom Hardy Dot Org.

“He was an Angel. And he was my best friend. We went through so much together,” the lengthy post reads in part.

Woody and the “The Dark Knight” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” star were inseparable. Hardy won hearts when he took Woody to the premiere of his movie “Legend.” The Lab-mix also appeared with him on the BBC’s children’s network, CBeebies, during which Hardy read a children’s book with Woody lying comfortably by his side.

The British native first met Woody while filming the movie “Lawless” in Atlanta, Georgia. The stray dog, who was 11 weeks old at the time, was running across a highway with what seemed like a death wish.

“I watched this thing Running towards the highway in the pitch black making good speed towards the cars and lorries and I remember seeing what were its floppy ears bouncing towards the traffic,” Hardy wrote on the June 7 post. “That dogs had it I thought.”

Hardy sprung into action.

“I put my fingers to my mouth and I whistled. Loud as I could,” he wrote. “The whistle pierced the black. And It stopped the dog dead in its tracks. Then it turned and set eyes on me in one swift movement the ears about faced and the dog decided to run straight at me in the darkness all flashes of teeth and snarling And shrieking.”

Hardy took the dog back to the car where Woody fell asleep in his arms. Woody had chosen Hardy as his human, and Hardy accepted.

“He wore a red bandana that night and from then on and drank religiously from the toilet throughout the night despite having a few bowls of water in the apartment,” he wrote. “He was every inch a survivor.”

Unfortunately, Woody succumbed to polymyositis, an inflammatory disease that causes muscle weakness, after a 6-month battle. He was only 6 years old.

“Thank you Woody for choosing to find us,” Hardy wrote. “We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten. Your Boy tom xxx I love you beyond words. To the moon and back again and again to Infinity and beyond.”

The entire post can be read on the Tom Hardy Dot Org website, which is run by fans. Although it’s considered his “unofficial” site, multiple media outlets are reporting that Hardy is, in fact, the author of the post about Woody.

Stay strong, Tom. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.