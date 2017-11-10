9-Year-Old Cat Finds Forever Home And Can’t Stop Purring About It

Not every cat gets to spend their days snoozing in a ball on the couch. In fact, many of them face much rougher conditions and are in desperate need of care.

The latter is the kind of life Gandalf had before he was taken in by the Young Williams Animal Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The 9-year-old cat even had extremely chubby cheeks due to swelling from infected teeth, according to LoveMeow.

But once those teeth were removed and Gandalf was provided with proper care, the swelling went down and his overall health improved.



Have you always wanted to help homeless pets like Gandolf, and maybe take them home for just a week or so? We are… Posted by Young Williams Animal Center on Friday, July 7, 2017



That’s when this clever old boy clawed his way into the heart of one of the shelter’s fosters, Edna Mendoza, who ended up officially adopting him. Gandalf was so happy to finally have his human that when she gave him a thorough face scratching, he audibly showed his gratitude with a magnificent purr.





The video of Gandalf’s dinosaur-like purr was posted to YouTube by LoveMeow, and is the perfect example of why everyone looking to care for a pet should consider adoption. Look at that face!