78 Bulldogs Found Living In Squalid Conditions Looking For New Homes

Police in Westminster, California, have seized 78 French and English Bulldogs from a suspected breeder, and the shelter that took them in is in the process of adopting them out.

The dogs, ranging in age from 5 months to approximately 11 years old, were discovered with mange and urine burns on their paws after a neighbor called the police, according to the Orange County Register.

Here is your WAGS Bulldogs Update for the morning….We are getting close to being able to start the adoption process. … Posted by WAGS ~ Westminster Adoption Group and Services on Saturday, November 11, 2017

Westminster Adoption Group and Services is housing the dogs until they can find homes for all of them, and inquiries about the dogs have been constant.

“We could have adopted these dogs out 10 times by now,” Cortney Dorney, the shelter manager for WAGS, told the Orange County Register. Dorney has answered so many calls inquiring about adopting dogs that the nonprofit’s voicemail was changed to turn people away until the facility can do a full assessment on the animals.

“Everyone is eligible,” Dorney said. “(But) we want to be sure the dogs can be paid for long-term. They come with a variety of medical conditions for their entire life. We want to be sure people can afford to buy these dogs.”

Dorney told the Register that every one of the dogs rescued from the Westminster breeder is suffering from some kind of ailment.

Dear Social Media Friends, Within the past few days we have posted about our 78 Bulldogs seized from a home in… Posted by WAGS ~ Westminster Adoption Group and Services on Thursday, November 9, 2017

The shelter will run some type of a credit check on each prospective owner to ensure that the new owners have the capability to care for the animals for their entire life. This process has never before implemented by WAGS until these dogs arrived.

We got a chance to get some our the Bulldogs out in the yard for a photoshoot yesterday and for some lovin'! These dogs are so sweet and are trying very hard to ask for affection. Almost all of them don't know how to walk on the leash and even just putting them on the grass makes them "flatten out". This will definitely be a work in progress behaviorally on top of treating them all medically. If you'd like to help out with a monetary donation to go towards their care, please go to www.paypal.me/wagspetadoption to make your donation. Put "Bulldogs" in the comment section to make sure that the money goes directly to them! Thank you in advance for help #wagspetadoption #bulldogs #helpushelpthem Posted by WAGS ~ Westminster Adoption Group and Services on Wednesday, November 8, 2017

WAGS is accepting applications until Nov. 18, 2017. Those whose applications are approved will be notified November 19 and will be able to see the dogs November 20. They will be able to pick three dogs to choose from and a lottery will determine which dog the adopter will go home with.

“We feel this is the only way to do it, because there has been such a huge outpouring of people,” Dorney told the Register.

For more information on how to apply, visits the WAGS website.