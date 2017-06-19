35-Pound D.C. Fat Cat Gets Adopted, On Track To Healthy New Life

A large-and-in-charge cat who made headlines last week after he was surrendered to a Washington, D.C. animal shelter has been adopted.

Symba, who weighs a whopping 35 pounds, has found a new family who is committed to helping the 6-year-old ginger tabby get healthy.

“Symba’s new adopters are dedicated to getting him healthy by continuing on his current diet and exercise plan, and most importantly giving him the love and care he deserves so he can thrive long term,” Humane Rescue Alliance wrote on Facebook.



Symba came to Humane Rescue Alliance after his owner moved into an assisted living center, which doesn’t allow pets. He was the largest cat HRA staff had ever seen. To help him lose weight, staff placed Symba on a special diet and exercise program. His goal weight is about 18 to 20 pounds.

Photos of staff holding the large cat went viral and prompted lots of interest from potential adopters. On Friday, Symba went to go live with his new family.



