19 Dogs Who Are Taking Over The Office For ‘Take Your Dog To Work Day’

Going to work in the morning is hard enough and it’s even worse when you have to leave your dog behind. But there is one glorious day when going to work isn’t so bad — “Take Your Dog To Work Day.”

Today, June 23, is that day! It’s the one day out of the year where you don’t have to leave your dog behind and watch as he looks longingly from the window. It’s the one day you get to show off your dog to all your coworkers and they can finally put a face to the “handsome boy” you’re always telling them about. It’s the one day you get to bring your best friend to work with you. If only every day could be “Take Your Dog To Work Day.”

In honor of this most amazing of national observances, here are 19 good boys and girls working hard… or hardly working.

1. This dog who just wants to get these reports done, Kevin.

2. This dog who is guarding sensitive financial documents.

“Stop distracting me, Kevin.”

3. This dog who makes you do all the work, then takes all the credit.

“I don’t know why they left me in charge. I eat paper.”

4. This dog who would like to see you in his office. Now.

“But you’re so much better at Excel than me, Sarah.”

5. This dog who can’t believe you asked to leave work early.

“I’m going to need you to go ahead and come in tomorrow. So if you could be here around 9, that would be great.”

6. This dog who is a close-talker.

“I’m drowning in reports over here, Sharon.”

7. This dog who just finished decorating his cubicle.

Office nickname: Dog Breath.

8. This dog who has had enough of customer service.

But no one noticed.

9. This dog who is keeping track of how many bathroom breaks you’ve taken today.

“Yes, ma’am. I’m doing everything I can.”

10. This dog who is hiding from Carol in Marketing.

“You’ve taken four already, and how many walkies have you taken me on, Dave?”

11. This dog who creeps on everyone’s lunch.

“She has it out for me, I swear!”

12. These dogs who are nailing their presentation.

“Trade you my tuna sandwich for a slice of pizza.”

13. This dog who got caught watching YouTube videos instead of working.

“These projections are stellar.”

14. This dog who is everyone’s office crush.

“I was going to email you this, but I’ll just show it to you now.”

15. This dog who swears he can fix the copier.

No one can say no to her.

16. This dog who thought he told you to hold his calls.

Even though you’re pretty sure he broke the copier in the first place.

17. This dog who’s burning the midnight oil.

“Yes, this is Dog.”

18. This dog who doesn’t understand why it’s always so cold in here.

“My ass is on the line here.”

19. This dog who’s all business, all the time.

“Tomorrow we’re getting a space heater.”

You’ve got to work hard to play hard.