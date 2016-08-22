10 Relatively Reef-Safe Butterflyfish

Safe Butterflies for Both Stony and Soft Corals

Chaetodon guttatissimus

Common names: Spotted butterflyfish

Distribution: Indian Ocean: Red Sea south to Durban, South Africa and east to Christmas Island. Reported from western Thailand and Bali, Indonesia.

Minimum tank size: 70 gallons

Size: To 5 inches

Natural foods: Feed on polychaetes, coral polyps and algae

Associations: Inhabit lagoon and seaward reefs. Occur in pairs or small groups. Form pairs during breeding.

Care level: Medium to difficult

Notes: Rarely seen in the trade. Aggressive to conspecifics. Requires a varied diet with numerous feedings per day.

Chaetodon pelewensis

Common names: Dot-and-dash or sunset butterflyfish

Distribution: Pacific Ocean: Australia to Fiji, Samoa, Tuamoto Archipelago and the Society Islands

Minimum tank size: 70 gallons

Size: To 5 inches

Natural foods: Coral polyps and small benthic invertebrates

Associations: Over reefs and rocks

Care level: Moderate

Notes: This fish does best when kept in large, peaceful community aquariums decorated with large amounts of live rock. It should not be kept with conspecifics or similar butterflyfish, and it should not be kept with any stress-inducing fish. Most can adapt easily to tank life and will willingly accept nearly all kinds of food.

Safe Butterflyfishes for Stony Corals

Chaetodon trichrous

Common names: Tahiti butterflyfish

Distribution: Eastern Pacific: Society Islands, Tahiti and Tuamoto Islands. Despite its relatively limited distribution range, this species occurs in large populations.

Minimum tank size: 70 gallons

Size: To 5 inches

Natural foods: There is limited knowledge of its diet, but it has been seen feeding off the substrate and plankton. Associations: Generally localized to just a few islands in French Polynesia. Found in lagoon reefs, usually solitary or paired. Form pairs during breeding.

Care level: Easy

Notes: A good species of butterflyfish to start with for aquarists with limited experience. It will take flake food once acclimated. Best in trios until a pair is established, then remove the third fish.

Chaetodon vagabundus

Common names: Vagabond butterflyfish

Distribution: Indo-Pacific: Red Sea and East Africa to the Line and Tuamoto islands, north to southern Japan, south to the Lord Howe and the Austral islands.

Minimum tank size: 120 gallons

Size: To 9 inches

Natural foods: Omnivorous, feed on algae, coral polyps, crustaceans and worms.

Associations: Found in reef flats, lagoon and seaward reefs and sometimes in turbid waters subject to freshwater runoff. Swim in pairs. Stable monogamous pairs with both pair members jointly defending a feeding territory against other pairs. Often accompanies other species without being aggressive.

Care level: Easy

Notes: Closely related to Chaetodon decussatus. One of the easiest butterflyfishes to acclimate to captive conditions. Can be kept in pairs.

Chaetodon wiebeli

Common names: Wiebel’s butterflyfish

Distribution: Western Pacific: Japan to Thailand; including the Ryukyu Islands, Taiwan, the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand

Minimum tank size: 120 gallons

Size: To 7 inches

Natural foods: Benthic invertebrates, algae

Associations: Occur in rocky and coral reef areas where they are found in pairs and small groups. Form pairs during breeding.

Care level: Moderate. Rarely seen in the trade but is actually a good reef aquarium fish.

Notes: Requires vitamin-enriched meaty and algae-based foods fed numerous times per day.

Heniochus chrysostomus

Common names: Pennant or three band butterflyfish

Distribution: Indo-Pacific: Western India to Pitcairn Islands, north to southern Japan, south to Rowley Shoals, southern Queensland and New Caledonia; throughout Micronesia

Minimum tank size: 100 gallons

Size: To 7 inches

Natural foods: Zoobenthos, cnidarians, some hard corals

Associations: Common in coral-rich areas of subtidal reef flats and lagoon and seaward reefs. Juveniles are solitary and usually found in estuaries and lagoons. Form pairs during breeding.

Care level: Easy

Notes: Easily maintained in the aquarium and will accept a wide variety of foods, including fortified brine shrimp,Mysis and chopped seafood. Herbivore food should also be offered. Requires several feedings per day. The yellow snout remains through adulthood. May be kept in pairs if introduced at the same time, otherwise territorial disputes may arise. This fish acclimates much better if kept with docile tankmates.

Heniochus varius

Common names: Brown, horned or humphead butterflyfish

Distribution: Pacific Ocean: Indonesia to the Society Islands, north to southern Japan, south to Rowley Shoals and New Caledonia; throughout Micronesia. Reported from Christmas Island in the eastern Indian Ocean. Replaced by Heniochus pleurotaenia in the Indian Ocean.

Minimum tank size: 100 gallons

Size: To 8 inches

Natural foods: Benthic invertebrates, corals

Associations: Occur in deep lagoons and steep outer reef slopes, with mixed algae and coral growth. Solitary or in small groups. Form pairs during breeding.

Care level: Medium to difficult

Notes: Adults develop a prominent hump on the forehead and a curved horn above each eye, and lose the elongate dorsal filament. If frightened, feeding may stop. Keep with docile tankmates, and provide caves and overhangs for security.

Prognathodes aculeatus

Common names: Atlantic long snout butterflyfish

Distribution: Western Atlantic: southern Florida and the western Gulf of Mexico to the West Indies-Caribbean region and Venezuela

Minimum tank size: 70 gallons

Size: To 4 inches

Natural foods: Feed on small invertebrates. Often seen nibbling on the tube feet of sea urchins or the tentacles of tubeworms, other annelids.

Associations: Inhabit deep coral-rich reefs and drop-offs. Unlike some butterflyfish, it does not pick parasites from the bodies of other fish. Solitary, but sometimes seen in pairs. Seeks refuge when approached. Form pairs during breeding.

Care level: Moderate

Notes: Rarely seen in the trade. Requires a varied diet including frozen foods and quality flake foods. Blackworms or bloodworms may be required to get it feeding. Three to four feedings per day recommended. Can acclimate to captive conditions well if provided hiding places to retire in at night. Docile tankmates are highly recommended.

Chaetodon falcula

Common names: Saddleback butterflyfish

Distribution: Indian Ocean: East Africa south to 27 degrees south and east to Indonesia

Minimum tank size: 120 gallons

Size: To 8 inches

Natural foods: Feeds mainly on invertebrates Associations: Found on the reef edge and upper slope. Usually in current-prone habitats; juveniles secretive in corals. Generally seen in pairs or in small aggregations. Form pairs when breeding.

Care level: Medium to difficult

Notes: Feed a variety of enriched frozen foods (meaty and algae); quality flake foods may be fed as well. Numerous feedings per day recommended. Difficult feeders can be started with blackworms, bloodworms and unwanted anemones. Needs plenty of swimming room, especially adults. Provide plenty of live rock with open caves for security.

Chaetodon xanthurus

Common names: Pearlscale butterflyfish

Distribution: Western Pacific: Indonesia and the Philippines, north to the Ryukyu Islands

Minimum tank size: 70 gallons

Size: To 5.5 inches

Natural foods: Feed on small benthic invertebrates and algae, similar to C. mertensii. Form pairs during breeding.

Associations: Clear coastal to outer reef slopes and drop-offs. Found around staghorn corals. The only member of the family with a crosshatch pattern of dark lines on the sides. Generally seen below 50 feet of depth and occurs singly or in pairs. Care level: Easy to moderate

Notes: If keeping more than one, introduce at the same time. Accepts a wide variety of aquarium foods. Vitamin-enriched meaty diet recommended. Peaceful tankmates recommended. One of the easier butterflyfish to keep.