YouTube’s Funniest Dog Videos Of 2016

Dogs always know how to make us laugh when we need it most, and boy have we needed it this year.

We’ve rounded up the top 10 funniest dog videos uploaded to YouTube in 2016. From stampeding Dachshunds to a dog who really likes early 90s-era Mark Wahlberg, these silly canines are sure to make you laugh. And hey, you deserve it!

10. Dog Tries To Hide Sandwich





Dogs are no good at hiding their guilt. The one in this video, which has 1.7 million views, is particularly bad at it.

9. Dog Dances To Marky Mark And The Funky Bunch





There are two things in this world that are guaranteed to make you feel better: dogs and dancing to ridiculous 90s pop music. This video, which has 2.1 million views, covers both.

8. Skeleton Prank Backfires





What happens when someone tries to scare Maymo the dog with a skeleton? Maymo fights back — and racks up 2.5 million YouTube views in the process. Maybe the pranksters should’ve remembered that dogs really like bones.

7. Dog Realizes He Can Stand In Pool





Why swim when you can stand? That seems to be what the dog in this video, which has more than 2.8 million views, is thinking after he realizes he can touch the bottom the pool and proceeds to walk around like a furry T-rex.

6. Man Fails At Building Dog Fence





A man built a fence to keep his dog in the yard. And then his dog showed him just how effective his efforts were. This video already has 3.2 million views, but we could watch it 3 million more times and still not get sick of it.

5. Dog Slides Across Snow





Dogs are delightful little weirdos. This video, which has more than 3.2 million views, proves that.

4. Dog Sneakily Watches As Man Eats





Anthony Jones’ dog may not outwardly beg for food, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t love a little bite from what looks like a delicious sandwich. We love how the dog in this video, which has more than 3.5 million views, low-key pines for his owner’s food. We pretty much act the same way when there’s food around.

3. Weiner Dog Stampede





Heinz came up with a pretty clever Super Bowl commercial this year. They put a bunch of Dachshunds in hot dog costumes and had the wiener dogs run across a field to people dressed as condiments. With 7.2 millions views, it’s safe to say the commercial was a touchdown for the food giant.

2. Guy Dresses Up As Dog’s Favorite Toy





A brilliant dog owner dressed up as his pet’s favorite toy, Gumby, and the results are delightful. This wonderful little video got 9.4 million views this year, and we’re not the least bit surprised. It totally captures the joy pets bring to this world.

1. Dogs With Human Mouths





This video from Markiplier is equal parts funny and terrifying, and it racked up more than 14 million views this year. What does that say about the state of the human condition in 2016?