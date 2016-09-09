Woman Smuggles Cat From Canada To New Zealand, Confesses At The End

A cat made it from Canada to New Zealand smuggled in carry-on luggage aboard a plane. But at the border, agents discovered the stowaway and she had to turn back.

Four-year-old cat Bella flew in a Canadian woman’s handbag during a trans-Pacific flight until reaching a New Zealand airport Thursday, ABC News reports. The woman was turned away from entering the country and she, her husband and the cat had to go back home, according to Ministry for Primary Industries spokesman Craig Hughes.

“Apparently it was a very quiet cat. Very docile,” Hughes told the news outlet. He said medications might have made the cat subdued.

Imported pets are under strict scrutiny in New Zealand and Australia. They must be from an approved country, quarantined for a minimum of 10 days after arrival and microchipped.

The young couple hid the cat from the flight crew and other passengers for the long — 7,000-mile — flight from Vancouver to Auckland, according to Hughes. The couple said they had nothing to declare but when their bags were moved to X-ray machines they decided to confess.

The woman was “very reluctant” to have her handbag X-rayed, according to Hughes, and that’s when she admitted to having a cat inside. He added that the woman was upset about having to go home.

“She had plans to have a nice holiday with her husband in New Zealand,” Hughes said. “And her cat.”