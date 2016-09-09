find a DOG
Woman Leaves Fortune To Help Homeless Dogs And Cats

Glenda Taylor DeLawder bequeathed $1.2 million to an animal shelter.

"Daisy is one of the animals who could benefit from a large gift left in a generous woman's will. Via Carter County Animal Shelter

This is a season of giving. For one woman, the final gift she could give was a large and welcome one, especially for pets and the people who love them.

Glenda Taylor DeLawder left her estate of $1.2 million to help care for dogs and cats in Carter County, Tennessee, the Johnson City Press reports. Elizabethton mayor Leon Humphrey announced the gift to Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter Christmas Day on the county’s government website.

Mrs. DeLawder so loved cats and dogs that she left her estate, $1.2 million to be used exclusively to help care for Carter County’s cats and dogs,” read Mayor Leon Humphrey’s description of Glenda Taylor DeLawder’s gift. Via Carter County Government Website

Humphrey says the shelter will receive $540,000 to expand its dog and cat holding areas. The money will also go to buy and convert a van as a spay/neuter transport vehicle.

Shelter expansion construction begins January 9; Humphrey says the van is scheduled to arrive by March 1. Although DeLawder died last November, the arrival of her gift now seems a fitting way to provide a gift many will appreciate.

