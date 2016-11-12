Woman Adopts Cat, Goes Back For His Senior Friend Left Behind At Shelter

Ginger tabbies Mojo and Max were best buds. They came to a shelter together and although they didn’t leave together, one woman made sure the two friends were reunited just in time.

The cats lived at the Friends of Anne Arundel County Animal Control in Maryland until a woman adopted Mojo two years ago, then returned for Max soon after, according to the shelter’s Facebook page. Their reunion had been documented on Instagram, and so was the sad notice of Max’s passing recently.



“Mojo has been a wonderful pet, she said, but she couldn’t get Max out of her mind,” the Facebook post reads. “’The idea of him living out his life in a cage just broke my heart,’ she said.”

According to Instagram, it was only a few weeks after Mojo came home that his new mom set out to bring Max along.

Saying goodbye to my big brother Max. We all love and miss you so much. Thank you for being such an amazing part of our family. RIP Sweet boy. 🌈💕💕 A photo posted by Mojo AKA Happy Feet (@mojo.the.cat) on Nov 11, 2016 at 4:57pm PST

“Reunited with my big brother Max who is 16 yrs old. He couldn’t come home with me before because he was sick and in isolation for a long time at animal control. Best Christmas present ever!!!””

Their happy days were chronicled in the account. Along with all the ups, the hard stuff was also reported.

“Today another angel crossed the rainbow bridge,” a post on Instagram read. “You completed our family. Everyday was a joy to be with you.”

We know Mojo and Max must have felt it was a joy to be with the wonderful woman who brought them back together, for however long they had.