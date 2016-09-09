While “Star Wars” Fans Mourn Loss Of Their Princess, A French Bulldog Lost His Best Friend, Carrie Fisher

The Star Wars Universe is reeling from the death of their beloved princess, writer, actress and animal rights activist, Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia in the Star Wars films. But for Fisher’s French Bulldog, Gary, he is easily the saddest dog in the world right now as he has lost his best friend.

On Gary’s Twitter page, @Gary_TheDog, there is a Tweet from Gary saying he will be waiting for mommy when she returns from the hospital.



And then, after Fisher passed away, @Gary_TheDog’s final Tweet: “Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher.”

Fisher adopted Gary, who served as her therapy dog to help her cope with her bipolar disorder, The Telegraph reported.

In a 2013 interview with the Herald Tribune, Fisher talked about how Gary is like her.



“Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart,” Fisher told the Tribune. “Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”

Gary, a Twitter star with more than 50,000 followers, seemed to always be by Fisher’s side: at movie premieres, interviews, President Obama’s final White House Correspondents’ dinner, everywhere Fisher went, Gary was with her.

Me and mommy fighting over the mic. (But really I just wanted her attention). #CarrieFisher #MaytheForcebeWithHer pic.twitter.com/LJSo3D2LV0 — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 24, 2016



The little Frenchie will now be in the care of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, according to TMZ.