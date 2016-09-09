WeRateDogs Gives Definitive, Absurd, Awesome Opinions On Dogs

Want to see a whole lot of good dogs? Turn to the Twitter account WeRateDogs.

It started in November 2015 and grew rapidly with its regular dose of cute doggos and puppers. Each dog gets a score from 1 to 10, except that the dogs usually exceed that number, because… well, why wouldn’t a ridiculously adorable dog deserve off-the-chart ratings? They’re good dogs.



Some of the “unfamiliar breeds,” however, don’t exceed the top rating. Such breeds include the very pointy-eared (snails) and not-furry-at-all (fish), which can get down to a 2 out of 10. These are not good dogs.



This is quite the dog. Gets really excited when not in water. Not very soft tho. Bad at fetch. Can’t do tricks. 2/10 pic.twitter.com/aMCTNWO94t — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) November 17, 2015

“From the beginning I saw the opportunity for some absurd humor by rating ‘rare’ dogs that only showed a few dog-like qualities,” WeRateDogs creator Matt Nelson told Petcha.com.

Nelson started the account at age 19 while studying at college (procrastinating at college?) in North Carolina. We and many other people, currently 850,000 other Twitter followers, are glad he did. And in turn he’s kind to us.



Here we have a Japanese Irish Setter. Lost eye in Vietnam (?). Big fan of relaxing on stair. 8/10 would pet pic.twitter.com/BLDqew2Ijj — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) November 15, 2015

“Some would see these ‘rare’ dogs and be frustrated that I didn’t post a more traditional looking dog,” he said. As a result of the feedback, he said he switched back to more straight-up dogs. That’s because he’s pretty fair, in general. There is one area, though, where he’s completely partial.

“If you’ve been a fan of the account for a while, you would’ve noticed that I’m heavily biased towards Goldens,” he went on. “I have a Golden Retriever myself and it’s hard not to post every one I see.”



This is Penny. She fought a bee and the bee won. 10/10 you’re fine Penny, everything’s fine pic.twitter.com/zrMVdfFej6 — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) October 2, 2016

But he sticks with balance. Nelson posts photos and videos of all kinds of dogs and puppies that people share with him. There are so many submissions that he can’t get to them all, which he’s open about. That has led to some laments online.



This is Django. He accidentally opened the front facing camera. Did him quite the frighten. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/kQVQoOW9NZ — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) December 2, 2016

And there have been other criticisms. One that gained traction came from a follower disgruntled by Nelson’s effusive rating system. The tweet exchange — which is pretty funny, actually — gave way to a new motto for the site: “They’re good dogs, Brent.”

“Regardless of how accurate someone’s negative critique of my account is, I will still win the back and forth simply because I have a stronger backing,” Nelson told Petcha. “This is a power that I abuse every single day. It’s very fun.”

Please keep it up. It’s off-the-charts good.